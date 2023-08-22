Orange County Transfer Station Fire Under Investigation

The blaze took place in Orange County around 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the station located on Training Center Lane in New Hampton.

When the Goshen Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an active fire in a large sorting facility, the department said.

The first engine from West Point Professional Firefighters was in the area and responded to assist.

Firefighters quickly got water on the fire, but found the on-site hydrant was inoperable, so multiple tankers were requested.

Once a water supply was established, Tower Ladder 937 operated the master stream and knocked down the bulk of the fire within 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Thank you to our mutual aid companies for the assistance," Goshen Fire said.

