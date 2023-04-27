Orange County Man Steals Car Parts From Automotive Repair Business: Police

The burglary happened in Putnam County on the night of Monday, March 27 at a business located on Route 9 in Philipstown and was reported to police by an employee the next morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into the incident by Sheriff's deputies determined that a building attached to the business had been forcibly broken into, and an assortment of new and used automotive parts and scrap metals had been taken.

The stolen parts and metals had then been loaded onto a truck and trailer and removed from the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation later identified a suspect as Orange County resident Charles Stoll, age 57, of Highland Falls, who was found on Tuesday, April 25 by the Highland Falls Police Department and turned over to the Sheriff's Office.

Stoll was then charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree grand larceny;

Criminal possession of burglar's tools.

He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and remanded without bail to the Putnam County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into the burglary is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected, Sheriff's deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

