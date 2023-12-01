Orange County Man Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Multiple States, Police Say

Hudson Valley resident Michael Simpson, age 40, of Walden in Orange County, was spotted by police in Fairfield County on Thursday, Nov. 30.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer in Trumbull located the wanted Dodge Ram pick-up, driven by Simpson, traveling north on Daniels Farm Road.

As the officer followed the Dodge, Simpson attempted to elude police by turning down various side streets, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

As more officers converged in the area, police were able to prevent his escape once Simpson drove to the cul-de-sac of Scenic Hill Road where he was eventually stopped and arrested, Weir said.

Police confirmed that the license plate on the Dodge had been reported stolen out of New York.

Weir said officers also recovered several license plates and other items in Simpson’s possession that were confirmed stolen from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Simpson was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Simpson was also charged with numerous traffic violations and held on an additional $10,000 bond.

The Trumbull Police are assisting law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions, where several ongoing investigations have confirmed that this Dodge was involved in various residential burglaries and a series of other crimes in multiple states, Weir said.

