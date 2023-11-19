Orange County 13-Year-Old Sent Home After 'Stunning' Performance On 'The Voice'

Despite giving a near-perfect performance of Sia's "Unstoppable," 13-year-old Orange County resident Julia Roome, of Warwick, was sent home during the Knockout Rounds of the show last week.

"I was just stunned by what you did," John Lennon said after a bout of crying. "A performance like that you can win 'The Voice.'"

She and fellow contestant Lennon VanderDoes were both "knocked out" by Alexa Wildish's performance of Cher's "Believe."

"There's no steals or saves left which makes this — I don't even have words for it," said Niall Horan, the coach of all three.

He ultimately picked Alexa, sending Roome and VanderDoes home.

Roome, the youngest contestant on the show this season, thanked the judges and the show in an Instagram post for the opportunity.

Roome stunned judges early on in the season, with a chilling performance of "Dream A Little Dream" by Ella Fitzgerald.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.