Officer Put On Restricted Duty After Investigation Into Use Of Force In Hudson Valley: Police

In an announcement on Friday, March 29, the Yonkers Police Department revealed that one of their officers was placed on restricted duty in connection with their conduct during an incident on Thursday, March 14.

According to the department, just after 9:45 p.m. on the day of the incident, a victim went up to Yonkers officers in the area of McLean and Van Cortlandt Park Avenues and told them his vehicle had just been stolen.

Officers then chased the stolen vehicle throughout the city while following protocol to keep residents safe, the department said, adding that throughout the pursuit, the suspect caused collisions with several Yonkers Police vehicles and drove recklessly, injuring several officers in the process.

The chase finally ended when the stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of Warburton Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. Officers then apprehended the suspect, whose name was not released, and used force while placing him in custody, authorities said.

Following the incident, the department followed its procedures and investigated this use of force. This preliminary investigation, conducted by the department's Internal Affairs Division, determined that one officer used force "not consistent with training, procedures, or department values," according to Yonkers Police.

"It is evident from this preliminary review, this member acted alone in these actions and all other officers on the scene followed policy and procedure in their duties," the department said in a statement on Friday.

Following this determination, this officer, who was not identified by the department, was placed on restricted duty until the completion of the investigation.

The incident is now under investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Bureau, the department said, adding that it would cooperate fully.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano condemned the officer's alleged actions.

"I am shocked, dismayed, and extremely disappointed by the actions of this officer. They are not reflective of the values of our Yonkers Police Department," Spano said, adding, "We do not tolerate this type of behavior."

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza also commented on the incident, saying, "While we will reserve final judgment on this incident until this investigation has been completed, we will continue to cooperate with the investigators until this case comes to a close.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.