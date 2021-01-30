Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

Zach Chmelecki, Former HS Athlete In Hudson Valley, Dies At 23

Daily Voice
Zachary Chmelecki
Zachary Chmelecki Photo Credit: Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home

Zachary Thomas Chmelecki, of Rye Neck, died on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

He was 23.

Zack was born Oct. 13, 1997, to Charles and Lisa (nee Zaccaria) Chmelecki.

A football and lacrosse player, he played for Iona Prep and later Rye Neck High School where he graduated in 2015. 

Later in his life, he was passionate about surfing, fishing, and cooking. 

"Zack was a presence; his smile brightened every room he entered," according to his obituary.

He leaves behind his mother, Lisa, and sister, Nicole, along with his grandmother, Rita Chmelecki. Zack's father, Charles, died in August 2020 at age 53.

Zack was also the nephew of, Donna and Lazarus Chavez, Denise Chmelecki, Eddie Chmelecki, Chyrl and John Pynn, Gregory and Kathy Zaccaria, Jerry and Debbie Zaccaria and Ricky and Lauren Zaccaria. 

To honor Zack’s life, family and friends will gather on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Coxe % Graziano Funeral Home on East Post Road in Mamaroneck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church followed by a private committal.

"He was the light in our lives and now is free with the struggles that haunted him," according to his obituary. "Our grief over losing him is infinite. We will love you forever."

The family is requesting no flowers but rather memorial contributions to St. Christopher’s Inn.

