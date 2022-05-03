William Christopher, Supervisor At New York State Higher Education, Dies Suddenly At 57

Family and friends are mourning the death of a former state employee from Albany County.

William Christopher, age 57, of Colonie, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 27, surrounded by his family, according to his obituary.

Christopher spent nearly 30 years working as a supervisor at New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC).

The agency helps students who want to attend college by administering the state’s Tuition Assistance Program and more than 20 state scholarship and loan forgiveness programs, among other services.

An avid fan of horse racing and football, Christopher was also a regular at Sunset Lanes, where he bowled 300, according to his obituary.

His family said he had a space in his heart for every person he met, and spent the last several years caring for and making memories with his ill father.

“He started every morning by praying for anyone he knew was going through a rough time and ended every evening unwinding with his wife Tracey,” reads his obituary.

“He always knew how to make a room laugh, always knew the right words to say to make something easier, and always helped regardless of who it was.”

Christopher is survived by his wife, Tracey, his two sons, Billy and Jace, his sister, Kimmey, and his mother, Beverly.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 3, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Loudonville before interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Albany.

Donations in Christopher’s name can be made to Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, at 10 Lake Ave. in Saratoga Springs.

You can view his full obituary here.

