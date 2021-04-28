Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Well-Known Business Entrepreneur From Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 41

Gable "Gabe" Erenzo
Gable "Gabe" Erenzo Photo Credit: Tuthilltown Spirits

A popular Hudson Valley whiskey maker has died suddenly in his sleep at the age of 41.

Mahopac High School graduate Gable "Gabe" Erenzo, of Gardiner, in Ulster County, was the owner of Gardiner Liquid Mercantile, said his father Ralph Erenzo. 

During the early years, Ernezo worked with his father to develop and nurture the Hudson Whiskey and Tuthilltown Spirits’ brands before traveling the world as Hudson’s first brand ambassador.

"His bold personality, genuine warmth, and sense of humor brought joy to anyone he encountered," said the company.

The company when on to say that during the early years Erenzo's unwavering determination fuelled "our team with a passion and enthusiasm that continues to inspire our work today. 

"We share our condolences with the entire Erenzo family and anyone else who was fortunate enough to know Gable," they added.

A cause of death has not been disclosed. Service information is not currently available. 

