Victims Of Fatal I-87 Suffern Crash Were Beloved EMTs In Rockland

The two men killed in a fiery, fatal crash overnight on the New York Thruway are being remembered as two popular volunteer paramedics who operated in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police troopers responded to a stretch of I-87 in Suffern at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, when a truck collided with a tractor-trailer, sending both off the roadway.

The truck became fully engulfed in flames, killing its driver, Spring Valley resident Moshe Herzog, 18, and his passenger, David Schneebalg, 26, of Monsey.

Both Moshe and Schneebalg, who were members of the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corp and volunteered with other ambulance companies, were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

"It's a terrible loss for our community,” State Sen. David Carlucci said following the fatal crash. "Moshe Herzog and David Schneebalg were two young men taken far too soon.

“They selflessly served Rockland, responding to dangerous situations to save lives. This accident was a tragedy. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and the entire EMS community.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said that anyone who was close to Herzog or Schneebalg should seek assistance from counselors in the wake of their deaths.

“The loss of these young men is devastating, but their service to our community will not soon be forgotten,” he stated. “As a former NYPD commander and first responder, I urge those who responded to the scene or were otherwise affected by this loss to speak with the mental health counselors available through your agencies.

“Responding to a tragedy of this nature is not easy and speaking from experience, some of these memories will stay with you for years, but help is available.”

