Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Obituaries

Teen Funding Two Funerals After Mother, Grandfather Die In Car Crash

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Samantha Kiernan [right], pictured here beside her daughter Halle Kiernan [left] was killed in a two-car accident on Thursday, Dec. 17. Halle is raising money for her mother and grandfather's funeral proceedings via GoFundMe. Photo Credit: Provided by Halle Kiernan
Samantha Kiernan [right, pictured beside her niece Abbigale Marburger] was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car crash on Thursday, Dec. 17. Photo Credit: Provided by Halle Kiernan
Ira Ringel [right], pictured beside his wife Ruth Ringel [left] succumbed to his injuries after the two-car accident on Thursday, Dec. 17. Photo Credit: Provided by Halle Kiernan
The scene of the fatal accident on State Route 32 in the Saxton Flatts area of Saugerties. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department
The scene of the fatal accident on Route 32 in the area of Saxton Flatts in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

After a fatal car accident, an Ulster County 19-year-old is faced not only with the loss of her mother and grandfather but with the unexpected financial burden of two unexpected funerals. 

Ira Ringel of Saugerties, 59, and his adopted daughter 47-year-old Samantha Kiernan were reportedly driving north on State Route 32 in the Saxton Flatts area of Saugerties. At approximately 4:53 p.m., their 2001 Toyota Camry slid into a 2011 Toyota Sienna driving the opposite direction in the southbound lane, according to Saugerties Police Chief Sinagra.

Kiernan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Saxton Fire Department. Ringel was reportedly transported to Westchester Medical Health Alliance Hospital's Broadway Campus in Kingston, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old from Saugerties, and her 13-year-old son were also brought to the hospital by Diaz Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. 

"My mother and her father got into an accident yesterday afternoon and passed away," wrote Halle Kiernan on a GoFundMe initiative to raise money after the accident on Thursday, Dec. 17. "I wish there was more I could say and do for them, so many words and hugs I’d like to give. 

"The best I can do for them is give them a good funeral, I’m not someone who has money like this nor did I ever think I would have to feel this kind of pain. 

"My mom and grandpa would put anything and everyone below me and drop everything for me. My mom was my biggest fan I’ve never felt so much love from someone besides her."

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.