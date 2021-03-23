Support Pours In For Family Of Yorktown HS/Syracuse University Lacrosse Star Who Died At Age 45

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: ID Released For 38-Year-Old Killed In Ramapo Crash
Support has poured in for the family of former Yorktown High School and Syracuse University lacrosse great Robert Kavovit who recently died suddenly at the age of 45.

Kavovit, who died on Tuesday, March 16 in Stuart, Florida, starred as the attackman on Yorktown High School's nationally renowned lacrosse program, Kavovit went on to become a three-time All-American during his collegiate career at Syracuse University, which ran from 1994 to 97. He finished ninth on the school’s all-time points list with 246 (125 goals, 121 assists).

Since his death, family and friends in both Florida and New York have offered support and donated more than $130,000 to a GoFundMe account to help his wife Marion Kavovit, and their two sons, Landry age 10, and Luke, age 8.

Robert Kavovit with his family.

GoFundMe

"Marion and Rob together shared philosophy of kindness, laughter, and love," the GoFundMe page said. "Rob was a very bright light, one of the brightest, in the lives of those he touched, and his will be a long-lasting legacy."

Like Rob Kavovit, according to the page, Marion Kavovit is a leader in the family's community and is known as "that" person who brings meals to those in need, supports breast cancer victims, and mobilizes help whenever necessary.

Kavovit went on to become a physical therapist with Delo Medical Associates in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The medical practice said: "We have lost one of the most genuine and humble people I have ever had the honor of knowing. He truly cared about the well-being of his patients and loved what he did. Although he was a man of little words, he loved talking about his family. We are heartbroken and will feel this awful loss for years to come."

A cause of death has not been released. 

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here

