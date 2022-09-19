Support Pours In For Family Of Hudson Valley Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle

Members of the community have raised thousands of dollars to support the family of a Northern Westchester highway department worker who was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Jake Arcara, age 28, was struck by a vehicle while working as a machine equipment operator for the Yorktown Highway Department in the area of 477 London Road at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police reported.

A GoFundMe, which was created to support Arcara's family, has received over $11,000 as of midday Monday, Sept. 19, more than doubling its $5,000 goal.

Organizers said the funds will be used in part to help pay for funeral and memorial services.

"Jake was engaged to be married next year," fundraiser organizer Marie Rose wrote. "He was a brother, an uncle, a son and a friend to all who knew him."

