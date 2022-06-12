Support Pours In For Family Of Hudson Valley Officer Whose Wife Died Suddenly At 38

Members of the community have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family of a Hudson Valley woman who died suddenly at age 38.

Dutchess County resident Amanda Geaney-Tunney, of Pawling, died at her home on Tuesday, June 7, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Tunney, who works as an investigator with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, and their two children, 11-year-old Hailey and 9-year-old Charlotte.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Police Benevolent Association set up a fundraiser to assist Geaney-Tunney's family. The fundraiser described her as a "Super Mom."

As of Sunday, June 12, the fundraiser has received $28,775 of its $75,000 goal.

"Amanda was an absolutely amazing person," the fundraiser's description reads. "A young, vibrant mother who devoted every waking moment of her life to her two girls and their father, Matthew. She knew full well what it took and meant to be a Police Spouse, was proud of it, and took the full responsibility of all that came along with it."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.