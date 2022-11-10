Support Pours In For Family Of Dad Fatally Shot By Stray Bullet During College Weekend Visit

Friends, community members, and strangers have come together to donate to a GoFundMe in the name of a father of three who was gunned down at a hotel during a college family weekend.

Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 35, of East Northport, was killed at the Courtyard by Marriott in the town of Poughkeepsie in a random act of violence on Sunday, Oct. 2, while visiting his youngest son at Marist College.

"Paul was a wonderful man who cared most about his family and his dogs," said his close friend Phil Talamo in the GoFundMe. "He leaves behind a devoted wife, three sons, and his father, three brothers and their families."

Talamo said the Kutz family has received a tremendous outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community since his death.

"Paul was a kind, gentle, compassionate man who was taken from all of us too soon," he added. "The offers to help the Kiutz family have been heartfelt and a source of love and comfort during an unimaginable time."

The fund was set up in Kutz'a honor to help fund the college educations of his three sons, Matt, Ryan, and Sean, Talamo said.

To date, the fund has raised almost $75,000 of a $100,000 goal. All funds will go directly to the family.

The two transient men who allegedly killed Kutz in an unprovoked attack -- Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin Taylor, age 26 -- are currently being held at the Dutchess County Jail.

They have been indicted by a grand jury for his murder, said the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.