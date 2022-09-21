Support Pours In For Family Of 50-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

Support is pouring in for a popular Hudson Valley life coach who was killed during a vehicle crash.

Erin T. Clancy died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Pleasant Valley, when police say another vehicle attempted to pass two cars and hit Erin's car head-on.

Since his passing, family, friends, and strangers have donated to a GoFundMe account set up by family friend Michelle Cummings to cover final expenses costs.

"Erin was a devoted husband, a super devoted father, and extremely devoted to his community," Cummings said.

He is survived by his wife Erin and three daughters.

"Erin’s love and dedication to his family were evident in every way possible," Cummings added.

In addition to being a life coach and chaplain, Erin also worked as a school bus driver for the Arlington Central School District bus driver; where he called all his passengers, "My kids."

All the money raised will go directly to Erin's wife, Erin M Clancy to help with any expenses associated with their tragic loss.

To date, more than $7,000 has been raised for a $20,000 goal.

"Along with your thoughts and prayers for this wonderful family, donations are greatly appreciated as they navigate this challenging time," Cummings said.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.