Support Pours In For Family Of 26-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Support has poured in for an area man killed in a crash with a tow truck.

Putnam County resident Andrew Vasquez, age 26, of Brewster, was killed in Westchester around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Saw Mill River Road (Route 100) near the Taconic State Parkway in Millwood, police said.

Following the crash, a GoFundMe was started by Alexa Maria Langiulli to help support the family while they grieve.

Since the effort was started two days ago, more than $33,000 has been raised by co-workers, friends, and residents of the area.

"I am so overwhelmed with all of your generosity and kindness! I can't thank you all enough for showing all of your love and support for Andrew," Langiulli said.

Vasquez is survived by his parents, sister, cousins, girlfriend, and many friends.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home, 288 E Main St., Mt Kisco.

The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 14, at St Laurence O’Toole, 31 Prospect St., Brewster. Burial immediately follows.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

