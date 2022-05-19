Successful Businessman In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 75

A Westchester County resident and longtime owner of a successful local business has died at the age of 75.

Michael DiGuglielmo Sr., of Bedford, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 13, according to his obituary.

He was born in Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1955, his obituary said.

"Michael was a successful businessman and proud owner of the Bedford Nursery for 46 years," his obituary reads. "He was well loved by his family, friends and clients. Selfless and kind, he always put others before himself. His animated life stories brought laughter and joy to everyone who heard them."

DiGuglielmo also had a love of hunting and the outdoors, and he enjoyed listening to Italian music.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa, his son, Anthony, his daughter, Rina, his daughter-in-law, Gina, his son-in-law, Troy, and his granddaughters, Daniella, Alissa, Ariana, and Alexa.

A visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home in Mt. Kisco.

A church service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at St. Patrick’s Church in Bedford Village, his obituary said.

