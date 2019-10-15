Services Scheduled For Rockland HS Student-Athlete Killed In Crash

Services have been announced for a Pearl River High School student-athlete killed in a horrific multi-vehicle crash.

A wake will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at F. Ruggiero & Sons Funeral Home, 732 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers, for Altin Nezaj, 17, who died during a crash on Sunday, Oct. 13, that also killed another teen and critically injured another.

The funeral is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 16, although the time has yet to be announced, according to the funeral home.

"Altin will be remembered as a smiling, steady presence who excelled as a varsity wrestler, varsity football player, and a solid student," said Pearl River Superintendent of Schools Marco F. Pochintesta in a letter to students and their parents on Monday, Oct. 14.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of each student," he added.

To help students cope with the sudden loss, counselors will remain available throughout the week at the school, for any student or staff member in need of support, Pochintesta said.

The crash involved a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Jason T. Castro of Nanuet, who was not injured in the accident.

The second vehicle was a 2017 Porsche Macan operated by Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center with critical injuries. Another passenger, Saniha Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn, was also killed.

Orangetown police said on Monday that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

"As of this time, there is no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement," the department said.

