Services Scheduled For New City Teen Peter Ereifej, 18

Services will be held this week for an 18-year-old teen who was found dead in a state park while more than 100 volunteers searched for the missing New City resident.

Peter Zaidoun Ereifej died tragically climbing Mount Hook on Friday, May 13, according to his obituary.

Ereifej was born in Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, on Dec. 26, 2000 to Rania and Zaidoun Ereifej. He graduated from Clarkstown South High School in June 2018.

He enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, in addition to coaching people on fitness and healthy living. At the time of his death, Ereifej was preparing for his personal training certification.

His goal was to create a fitness company with a focus on philanthropy, his obituary said.

He is survived by his parents, sisters Emily and Ashley, his maternal grandparents, Nuha and Hani Ereifej, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved and admired him.

"Peter was an inspiration to so many people," his obituary said.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Higgins Funeral Home in New City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, West Nyack. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Nanuet.

