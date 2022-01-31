Services Scheduled For Area Police Officer Killed In Snowmobile Crash

Funeral services have been scheduled for a 32-year-old Hudson Valley police officer who died in a snowmobile crash.

Daniel Joseph "DJ" Romano, of Newburgh, died on Friday, Jan. 28, after the snowmobile he was riding in upstate New York struck a tree.

A visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh, his obituary said.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set to be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh.

Romano is survived by his wife, Kaitlyn Romano, and daughters, 2-year-old Adrianna and 1-year-old Alina, and his parents, Kimberli and James Romano.

According to his obituary, Romano joined the Town of Newburgh Police Department in 2018.

"Daniel earned a position on the Town of Newburgh Tactical Unit in 2021 and has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Detective," his obituary reads. "Daniel was beloved by his co-workers for his positive attitude, humor and acts of kindness and will be greatly missed by all."

His family asked that donations to benefit his wife and daughters be made to the Town of Newburgh PBA, located at 300 Gardnertown Road in Newburgh, in lieu of sending flowers.

