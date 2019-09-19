Services Scheduled For 23-Year-Old Killed In Horse-Riding Accident

Funeral services have been announced for the 23-year-old Fairfield County resident and Long Island high school graduate who was killed in a horse-riding accident in the Hudson Valley.

Samantha Calzone was killed around 10:45 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at a Dutchess County family farm on Byrds Hill Road in Dover Plains, when a horse reared and fell on top of her, according to the New York State Police.

According to her death notice, Calzone passed away doing what she loved most in this life: riding horses.

Born in Redding, Calzone's passion for horses bloomed throughout elementary and middle school. She began riding at age 9 and quickly rose as a top competitor, winning blue ribbons in show jumping all along the East Coast, her obituary said.

She then moved to East Islip in Suffolk County where she graduated from East Islip High School with honors.

In 2014, the skilled horsewoman was accepted into the Animal Science program at the University of Connecticut and joined the equestrian team and served as the team captain for two years.

She graduated magna cum laude from UConn in June 2018.

Following graduation, she enrolled at Hartpury University in England to complete her Master's Degree in Equine Science with a focus on rehabilitation.

"She had just returned stateside in July of 2019 and was happy to be reunited with her family and boyfriend Michael," her obituary said. "Samantha was quickly hired by Takoda Farm and it was there, pursuing her passion, that a horse reared and fell on top of her. She did not suffer."

Calzone is survived by her mother, Ruthann Pritchard, father Peter Calzone, older sister Brittany Calzone, grandparents Jean and Rocco Calzone, family members James Holodak, Jr. and Kathy Palmer, boyfriend Michael Iranpour, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful friends.

Services will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home on 2900 Summer St., in Stamford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the EQUUS Foundation. Please indicate that the donation is being made in Samantha Calzone’s memory as a memorial award is being created in her honor.

