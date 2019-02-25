Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Service Scheduled For Mother Killed In Rockland 7-Eleven Road-Rage Attack

Kathy Reakes
Melissa DeLoatch will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Melissa DeLoatch will be laid to rest on Thursday. Photo Credit: Contributed

Services have been announced for Melissa DeLoatch, the pregnant Rockland mother of six children who was killed last week by an enraged man who had been asked to stop smoking.

A visitation will be held for DeLoatch, 32, from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann's Church at 16 Jefferson St. in Nyack. A funeral will follow at the church at 11, announced Hannemann Funeral Home.

DeLoatch was killed around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, when Jason Mendez, 35, of Washingtonville in Orange County, drove his vehicle into the family standing in front of a 7-Eleven store located on North Central Highway in Garnerville, said the Haverstraw Police Department.

Minutes before the incident, Mendez and the father of the family had the verbal altercation over smoking in front of the children. Mendez then proceeded to enter his vehicle, which was parked in the 7-Eleven parking lot, and drive it into the eight family members, police and witnessed said.

He then reversed the vehicle and drove forward again, striking the family members for a second time, killing the 32-year-old mother, Haverstraw Police said.

During the attack, DeLoatch shielded her 11-month-old daughter, who was in a strolled as Mendez drove his 2013 Infiniti into the family.

DeLoatch, who lived in Stony Point at the time of her death, leaves behind her husband, the father, Sean (Sj) DeLoatch, 32, an 11-month-old baby, and five children ages 2, 3, 6, and two 10-year-olds.

Mendez has been charged with murder, and seven counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

