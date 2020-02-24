Rockland HS Graduate Dies From 9-11 Related Cancer

A retired FDNY firefighter from the area who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attack along with his older brother who was killed that day, has died from an illness related to his work at Ground Zero.

Westchester resident and Rockland County high school graduate Daniel R. Foley, 46, of New Rochelle, died Saturday, Feb. 22, from pancreatic cancer. His cancer was attributed to his rescue and recovery efforts at the site, according to the FDNY.

Following the attack, Foley spent days searching for his brother, Thomas J. Foley, 32, a member of Recuse Co. 3, whose body was found 10 days following the attack. Following the discovery of his brother, Daniel Foley continued his work at Ground Zero.

Foley is survived by his wife Carrie Benedict Foley, his children Erin, Kiera, Brianne, Kendall, and Thomas "TJ" Foley. He is also survived by his sister Joanne Foley (Ron Swaney), and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his in-laws Alan and Maria Benedict.

A graduate of Clarkstown South in 1991, Foley also leaves behind his dear friends and brother firefighters, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, his obituary said.

In addition to his brother, Foley was predeceased by his parents Patricia and Thomas Foley.

Following his graduation from Clarkstown South in 1991, Foley went to Iona College where he played football, graduating in 1995.

He joined the FDNY in 1998 and was with Rescue Co. 3 in the Bronx.

Firefighter Daniel R. Foley FDNY

According to his obituary, Foley had a passion for football and boxing in his younger days, and hunting, fishing, boating, country music, and 2-stepping, traveling, and shenanigans with his friends and family.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Westchester Funeral Home at 190 Main St., Eastchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27 at Holy Family Church, New Rochelle. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet.

In lieu of flowers, the family as for donations to Gilda's Club White Plains, www.gildasclubwestchester.org , who were instrumental in providing care for his children;

or to the FF Thomas J. Foley Foundation, www.firefighterthomasjfoleyfoundation.com , to continue the education of the events relating to 9/11.

Foley was the 200th firefighter to died from a 9/11-related illness.

