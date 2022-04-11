Rockland Broadcasting Executive, Volunteer Fireman Dies At Age 56

A broadcasting executive who was a volunteer fireman in the region has died at age 56.

Queens native Kevin J. Breen, who grew up in Connecticut and lived in New York's Hudson Valley, died Tuesday, April 5.

He was raised in Fairfield County, in the town of Ridgefield, and was a resident of the village of Montebello, in Rockland County, NY, for the last 18 years, according to his obituary posted by Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield, which is handling his arrangements.

After graduating from Marist College, he enjoyed a long-term career in broadcast operations, including 17 years at the NBA as Senior Director of International Broadcast Operations.

Outside of his career, he was a 28-year volunteer fireman as a lieutenant at Hope Hose Company, as well as Tallman Fire Department.

He is survived by his parents, Jane and Ken Breen; son, Declan Murphy Breen and stepson, Aiden Murphy; mother of Declan and Aiden, Suzanne Murphy; and siblings, Mike Breen, Bryan Breen, Sean Breen, and Heather Breen Howard.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, skiing, fishing, and hockey, but his greatest passion was spending time with Declan and Aiden, according to his obituary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 in Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to IIAWC Westchester County Volunteer Firefighters Scholarship Foundation Inc. in Kevin's name. To donate, visit paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WSGUNNY799B72.

