Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Stranded Man Rescued Days After Fall From Bridge In Suffern
Obituaries

Rock Star Eddie Money, Longtime New Yorker, Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Eddie Money
Eddie Money Photo Credit: Courtesy The Ridgefield Playhouse

Eddie Money, the Long Island Rock n’ Roll legend known for his hits in the 70s and 80s, has died.

The death of the 70-year-old Money, who was raised in Plainedge, comes after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer last month.

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money stated. “I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the ’50s and the ’60s.

“Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands. But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

Eddie Money is known for his classic hits, which include "Two Tickets To Paradise," “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “Baby Hold On.”

In the statement, his family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Born Edward Joseph Mahoney, Money is survived by his wife Laurie and five children. He released 11 albums throughout his career.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.