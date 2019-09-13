Rock Star Eddie Money, Longtime New Yorker, Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Eddie Money, the Long Island Rock n’ Roll legend known for his hits in the 70s and 80s, has died.

The death of the 70-year-old Money, who was raised in Plainedge, comes after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer last month.

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money stated. “I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the ’50s and the ’60s.

“Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands. But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

Eddie Money is known for his classic hits, which include "Two Tickets To Paradise," “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “Baby Hold On.”

In the statement, his family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Born Edward Joseph Mahoney, Money is survived by his wife Laurie and five children. He released 11 albums throughout his career.

