Popular Area Restaurant Owner, Building Developer Dies

A longtime Westchester County restaurant owner and building developer has died at the age of 77.

Charles "Chuck" Pateman III died on Wednesday, March 30, according to his obituary.

Pateman was a lifetime resident of Irvington and a former captain of local football, basketball and track teams.

He married Adrienne Chiulli, and they had three children, according to his obituary.

He owned the Broadway Grill and Alibi Inn in Irvington with his longtime business partner Tom Lupetin, his obituary said.

"He and Tom would swap weeks between the kitchen and bar, and they could cook 150 dinners a night for patrons 1 week and bartend for his friends and patrons the next week," his obituary reads.

Pateman also went on to spend more than five decades working in the building and site development industry.

"A safe guess is that Chuck has built over 250 homes from 1,000 to 12,000 square feet and made every homeowner feel like a part of his family in the process and he would basically put a lifetime warranty on his product," his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.

Visitation services are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home in Tarrytown.

