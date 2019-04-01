Police Officer In Hudson Valley Dies At 33

A 33-year-old police officer in Westchester died unexpectedly at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.

Thomas Goff, who had been with the Yonkers Police Department for the past three and half years, died on Saturday, March 30, according to an obituary by Whalen & Ball Funeral Home.

The Yonkers Police Department said on its Facebook page: "We lost a valued member of our department, he will be sorely missed."

The statement went on to say: "The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department are greatly saddened by this unexpected and tragic event. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Police Officer Thomas Goff, and to his friends, peers, and colleagues."

A cause of death has not been released.

Goff, who was born and raised in Yonkers, graduated from the Hackley School in Tarrytown and Fordham University in the Bronx where he received a bachelor’s degree.

Before joining the police department, the young officer worked in finance for Hudson Valley Bank, according to his Linkedin page.

His obituary said he was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, and a basketball referee, a member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, a member of the Police Emerald Society of Westchester, and a former member of Knollwood Country Club.

Goff played football, golf, and ran track in high school and enjoyed basketball, softball, and golf.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Joyce Goff of Yonkers; a brother Trevor Goff of Yonkers; two sisters, Jessica Spitzer of Cortlandt Manor and Jaclyn Nolan and her husband Michael of Simsbury, Connecticut; and a brother in law, Alex Velez. He is also survived by five nephews, Peyton, Blaise, Axxel, William and Conor who affectionately called him Uncle Doobie.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home at 168 Park Ave., Yonkers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Monastery Church of the Sacred Heart, followed by interment at Ferncliff Cemetery.

Donations in Goff's memory can be made to the North Yonkers Scholarship Foundation, 10 Homecrest Ave., Yonkers, N.Y. 10703.

