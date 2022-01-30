Police Officer In Area Dies In Off-Duty Snowmobile Crash

A police officer from the Hudson Valley died in an off-duty snowmobile crash in upstate New York.

Orange County resident Daniel "DJ" Romano, of Newburgh, died on Friday, Jan. 38, after the snowmobile he was riding crashed into a tree in the Herkimer County town of Webb, according to WKTV.

Romano was an officer with the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

A GoFundMe set up for Romano's wife, Kate, and his 2-year-old daughter Adrianna and 1-year-old daughter Alina has received $174,992 as of Sunday, Jan. 30.

"A proud member of the goldback football program and Cortland football program. Dj would give you the shirt off his back and his word was his bond," the GoFundMe description reads. "Any donations will go to help his wife and daughters. All is appreciated."

"DJ was a tremendous person who would do anything for anyone and whose smile and positive vibes could light up a room," Newburgh Football said in a tribute on Facebook. "He was an elite 3 sport athlete at NFA and later went on to study and play football at SUNY Cortland where he also was the star of the show."

