Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For Storm System With Damaging Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes
Obituaries

Photographer Who Was Former HS Athlete In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 27

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Daly
Ryan Daly Photo Credit: Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home Inc.

A lifelong Hudson Valley resident, who worked as a freelance photographer and a carpenter, has died unexpectedly at age 27.

Putnam County resident Ryan Daly, of Mahopac, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, according to his obituary.

Daly was born in North Tarrytown, and he was a graduate of Mahopac High School with the class of 2012, his obituary said.

He went on to earn a bachelor's degree at Savannah College of Art and Design.

During his time at school, he also played football, basketball, and lacrosse, his obituary said.

"He had an eye behind the lens and captured so many wonderful pictures," his obituary reads. "He was one of kind and brought much love and joy to everyone he met. He loved spending time with his family and friends making people smile. He had the most infectious laugh."

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Joanne, his brothers, Thomas and Nicholas, and his grandmother, Grace.

The visitation is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home. 

The funeral mass is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac.

His family asked that people make donations in Ryan's memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of sending flowers, his obituary said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.