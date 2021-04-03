Officer Killed In Capitol Attack Was HS Athlete From New England

The police officer killed in a car attack at the United States Capitol was a native of Western Massachusetts who was a high school athlete.

Berkshire County native William "Billy" Evans, who grew up in North Adams and neighboring Clarksburg, graduated from Western New England University. He was 41 years old and served for nearly two decades in the US Capitol Police Force.

He was killed when a 25-year-old man rammed the car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol building on Friday, April 2.

The knife-wielding suspect, identified as who authorities said then lunged toward an officer, was then shot and killed by police.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. "Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years.

"He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Evans, who lived in Virginia at the time of his death had two young children, a boy, and a girl, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

He enjoyed online gaming in his spare time, rooted for Boston’s sports teams, according to The Washington Post.

He was a baseball standout at Drury High School in North Adams.

Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., said Evans was “a hero, a patriot, and a beloved father and friend.”

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.

"I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack," Biden said. "As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-staff."

