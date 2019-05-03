NYPD Officer From Rockland Dies Of 9/11-Related Cancer

A New York Police Department officer from the area has died from an illness related to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Lifelong Orangetown resident Patrick McGovern died in the line of duty on May 2 due to illness related from 9/11, the Orangetown PBA announced.

“The men and women of the Orangetown PBA are heartbroken at the loss of our fellow brother, as well as his NYPD family” they stated. “Pat has many close friends in the Orangetown PBA, as well as the greater law enforcement community. Pat will be greatly missed. McGovern’s unfortunate passing is a line of duty death (stems) from 9/11 illness.

“We thank McGovern for bravely serving the City of New York, the people of NYC and for his efforts in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. We will never forget Pat or his family.”

On Facebook, his former NYPD precinct expressed similar sentiments regarding the passing of McGovern.

“It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a true 49er, Police Officer Patrick McGovern. PO McGovern sadly lost his battle this morning with cancer he contracted from his tireless efforts surrounding 9/11,” the NYPD’s 49th Precinct wrote in a post on Facebook. “Rest in Eternal Peace. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.