NY Native, 43, Killed In Fairfield County Crash Was Highly-Regarded Investment Manager

A Fairfield County man killed in a single-vehicle crash was a highly-regarded investment manager in the area.

Carl "Pepper" Whitbeck, age 43, of Ridgefield, was killed around 2 p.m., Thursday, July 29 during the crash on Branchville Road in Ridgefield.

Whitbeck, a native of Columbia County in upstate New York, was head of US fixed income and high yield at Axa Investment Managers.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement: "The thoughts of Axa IM’s Management Board and employees go out to Pepper’s family and loved ones. The company has offered its full support to his family, his team, and closest colleagues."

Whitbeck, an Albany Academy graduate, had been with the company since 2002.

"During his 19 years at AXA IM, Pepper built a strong team of experienced, high-yield investment professionals," the company said. "Pepper’s guiding philosophy was that portfolios should be managed through a team-based approach."

Whitbeck, who held a bachelor's degree from Williams College, was killed when his vehicle was traveling east when it crossed over the westbound lane leaving the roadway.

The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest.

Whitbeck, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to the Danbury Hospital for evaluation of his injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

