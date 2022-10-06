NY HS Senior Who Died At Age 17 Remembered As ‘Wonderful Classmate, Neighbor’

Condolences are pouring in for the family of a New York high school student following his untimely death at age 17.

Long Island resident Matthew Kyrillidis, of East Northport, died Thursday, Sept. 29, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Born to parents Christopher and Danielle, Kyrillidis went on to attend Chaminade High School, a Catholic school in Mineola, his memorial said.

At the time of his death, he was a senior set to graduate with the Class of 2023 next spring.

“It is with deep sadness that the Chaminade Family announces the passing of senior Matthew Kyrillidis,” the school said in a statement. “May he rest in peace!”

News of the teen’s death garnered hundreds of comments and reactions on the school’s Facebook page.

“A wonderful classmate in elementary school and neighbor to my grandchildren,” Carol Arote wrote.

“There are no words to express the sadness I feel for the loss of this young man,” Annette Scarpa wrote.

“May the Blessed Mother hold him under her mantle of love and protection and may all who mourn be comforted in their grief.”

Family friend Camille Sauer, of Bayside, noted that while we have words for orphans and widows, there is no word for parents who lose a child.

“Is it because there is no word that could label the incredible loss and pain you feel?” Sauer wrote.

“No parent should have to say goodbye to their child! Someone once said the word broken. I don’t think that word even comes close to what they are feeling.”

In addition to his parents, Kyrillidis is survived by his brother, CJ, and grandparents, Paul and Laura Kyrillidis, and Joseph Spargimino.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in East Northport.

In lieu of flowers, relatives said memorial contributions in Kyrillidis’ name can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Parish or Chaminade High School.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.