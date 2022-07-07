Native NYer James Caan Of 'Godfather' Fame Dies

James Caan, the New York-born actor best-known for his highly acclaimed roles in “The Godfather,” “Elf,” and “Misery,” has died at the age of 82.

His death was announced on Caan's official Twitter account: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan, who will forever be known for playing “Sonny” Corleone, the brother to Al Pacino’s Michael, in the "Godfather," was honored for his work with four Golden Globe nominations, along with nominations from both the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards.

He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

Caan was born in the Bronx and grew up in Sunnyside, Queens. He attended New York City public schools and Michigan State University.

He later transferred to Hofstra University in Nassau County but did not graduate.

His classmates at Hofstra included legendary producer Francis Ford Coppola.

Caan said he became intrigued by acting while studying at Hofstra.

His first substantial film role was as a hoodlum in the 1964 thriller "Lady in a Cage," which starred Olivia de Havilland.

He later turned down television shows saying he wanted to be an actor, not a millionaire.

A cause of death was not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.