Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dies Of Natural Causes; Family Plans Private Funeral Due To COVID-19

Joe Lombardi
Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers Photo Credit: John Mathew Smith via Wikimedia Commons

Singing legend Kenny Rogers has died of natural causes. He was 81.

Rogers died peacefully at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, at 10:25 p.m. Friday, March 20 under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family, a representative said in a statement on Saturday morning, March 21.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will hold a private funeral service with a public memorial planned for a later date.

Rogers' 60-year career featured a mix of country, jazz, folk, and pop music with such hits as “The Gambler,” and “Lady” and duets like “Islands in the Stream” (with Dolly Parton) and "We've Got Tonight" (with Sheena Easton). He announced his retirement in 2017.

