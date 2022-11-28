'Most Difficult News': Police Department In Hudson Valley Mourns Death Of Officer

A police department in Northern Westchester is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own.

Gregory Jones, an officer with the Peekskill Police Department, died on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age of 48, according to his obituary.

A native of Orange County, Jones was born and raised in Middletown and earned his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill before beginning his law enforcement career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, his obituary said.

Jones later transferred to the Peekskill Police Department, where he stayed for 22 years, according to his obituary.

Known as "Jonzee," Jones was passionate about serving Peekskill and always had a bright, positive attitude, his obituary said.

"He was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on people's faces and lifting their spirits," his obituary read.

Within the department, Jones served a variety of roles, including a School Resource Officer for Peekskill's school district, as well as a D.A.R.E. Instructor, Police Youth Academy Instructor, Community Resource Officer, and member of the Community Policing Unit, according to his obituary.

Jones was also close with the city's fire department, as was often jokingly called an "honorary" member of PFD-Local 2343, his obituary said.

In addition to his work serving the Peekskill community, Jones was also known as a family man and loved spending time with his six children, including coaching their sports teams, playing catch with them, riding ATVs together, and taking late morning naps, according to his obituary.

In a post, the Peekskill Police Department memorialized Jones and said announcing his death was "by far the most difficult news we have ever had to deliver."

"Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile, passion for helping others and his dedication to the community's youth population," the department said, also saying that they would continue his work of serving the city's population.

"Rest peacefully, Jonesy... rest peacefully and comfortably knowing that we will carry your legacy and continue your work of bringing the Peekskill community together. Thank you for your service. Forever in our hearts," the department said.

Jones is survived by his six children, Matthew Jones, Christopher Jones, Rachel Jones, Catherine Greenan-Jones, Gregory Greenan-Jones, and Colette Greenan-Jones; his wife, Mary Greenan, a fellow Peekskill Police officer; his mother, Joanne Jones; and many other family members and friends.

A visitation for Jones will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Peekskill at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home located at 414 Washington St.

A funeral mass will then be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption in Peekskill at 131 Union Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.