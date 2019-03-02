Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Obituaries

Memorial Wall Service Held For Navy Technician From Area Killed Syria In ISIS Attack

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shannon Kent of Pine Pines was honored during a special ceremony.
Shannon Kent of Pine Pines was honored during a special ceremony. Photo Credit: CTICS

A special tribute was paid to Shannon Kent, a Hudson Valley woman killed in a suicide bombing in Syria on Wednesday, Jan. 16, during a recent memorial service.

The sailor from Pine Plains in Dutchess County, one of four Americans to die during an ISIS suicide bombing, is the 177th person to have their name engraved on the National Security Agency's National Cryptologic Memorial at Fort Meade in Maryland, according to the National Security Agency.

“Senior Chief Kent and all those honored on this wall remind us of the seriousness of our mission…the defense of our Nation,” said Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Service. “Inscribed with the words, 'They Served in Silence,' this wall is a constant reminder of the ultimate price paid for our freedom by the 177 men and women of our Enterprise, whose courage, patriotism, and dedication to the mission we memorialize here.”

Approximately 80 guests, including military leaders and Kent’s family members, attended the service and unveiling of Kent’s name embossed on the wall.

Kent, 35, who grew up in Dutchess County, was the first female U.S. service member killed in Syria since the U.S.-led coalition’s campaign against Islamic State began there in late 2014, the agency said.

“The Navy Information Warfare Community suffered a tremendous loss when Senior Chief Kent was killed in Manbij, Syria, earlier this year,” said Vice Adm. Timothy White, commander, U.S. Navy Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. “She was a valued leader in the Navy. Her strength, courage, and confidence were extraordinary."

Kent was posthumously promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer during a memorial service Feb. 8 at the U.S. Naval Academy. She was also awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and a Combat Action Ribbon.

She is survived by her husband and two sons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.