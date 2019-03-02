Memorial Wall Service Held For Navy Technician From Area Killed Syria In ISIS Attack

A special tribute was paid to Shannon Kent, a Hudson Valley woman killed in a suicide bombing in Syria on Wednesday, Jan. 16, during a recent memorial service.

The sailor from Pine Plains in Dutchess County, one of four Americans to die during an ISIS suicide bombing, is the 177th person to have their name engraved on the National Security Agency's National Cryptologic Memorial at Fort Meade in Maryland, according to the National Security Agency.

“Senior Chief Kent and all those honored on this wall remind us of the seriousness of our mission…the defense of our Nation,” said Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Service. “Inscribed with the words, 'They Served in Silence,' this wall is a constant reminder of the ultimate price paid for our freedom by the 177 men and women of our Enterprise, whose courage, patriotism, and dedication to the mission we memorialize here.”

Approximately 80 guests, including military leaders and Kent’s family members, attended the service and unveiling of Kent’s name embossed on the wall.

Kent, 35, who grew up in Dutchess County, was the first female U.S. service member killed in Syria since the U.S.-led coalition’s campaign against Islamic State began there in late 2014, the agency said.

“The Navy Information Warfare Community suffered a tremendous loss when Senior Chief Kent was killed in Manbij, Syria, earlier this year,” said Vice Adm. Timothy White, commander, U.S. Navy Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. “She was a valued leader in the Navy. Her strength, courage, and confidence were extraordinary."

Kent was posthumously promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer during a memorial service Feb. 8 at the U.S. Naval Academy. She was also awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and a Combat Action Ribbon.

She is survived by her husband and two sons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.