Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles In Ramapo
Obituaries

Medical Worker In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 33

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Bryan DuBois
Bryan DuBois Photo Credit: Pelham Funeral Home

A Westchester County medical worker has died at the age of 33.

Bryan DuBois, of New Rochelle, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to his obituary.

DuBois was a registered psychiatric nurse at Westchester Medical Center and a graduate of Cochran School of Nursing.

"Bryan was known for his infectious laugh, great sense of humor, and a big heart filled with generosity," his obituary reads. "He will be missed by all who knew him. Bryan lived life to the fullest enjoying bodybuilding, drawing, music, and enjoying the beach with friends."

He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey DuBois and Brenna Guerrino, his grandfather, and his siblings.

A celebration of his life is scheduled to take place at the Pelham Funeral Home, located at 64 Lincoln Ave. in Pelham, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in DuBois' name to St. Christopher’s Inn.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.