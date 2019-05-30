Marine From Hudson Valley Assigned To Four Tours In Iraq Dies At 36

A Marine from Westchester who had been assigned to four tours in Iraq is dead at the age of 36.

Patrick Vincent Fox of Yonkers died suddenly on Tuesday, May 28.

He is survived by his son, Vincent Fox of California, along with his parents, Joseph and Linda (Castaldo) Fox of Yonkers, his brothers Joseph (Melanie) of California, James (Sonia) of Yonkers and sister Maria-Elena Netrosio (Nicholas) of Mohegan Lake.

Fox also leaves behind four nieces and nephews, Victoria and James Fox and Noah and Miles Netrosio, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Fox was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He was a loving, caring and generous individual who was always quick to reach out to others in need.

Visiting hours are scheduled to take place at the Community Home for Funerals (601 Yonkers Ave.) on Thursday, May 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Bartholomew's Church in Yonkers (15 Palmer Road) on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery (50 Jackson Ave.) in Hastings-on-Hudson.

