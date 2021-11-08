Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Marianne Marra, Beloved Teacher In Hudson Valley, Dies

Nicole Valinote
Marianne Marinello Marra
Marianne Marinello Marra Photo Credit: Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home

Marianne Marinello Marra, a longtime Westchester County resident and teacher in the area, has died at the age of 78.

According to her obituary, Marra, who was a resident of Irvington, died on Friday, Nov. 5.

Marra served as director of the Therapeutic Nursery program at the Clearview School in Briarcliff.

She also taught preschool in the Tarrytown Public School District.

"A friend to everyone she met, Marianne always saw the best in others and believed in their potential," her obituary reads."If we could keep that very best piece of her alive, she would want us to always make someone else’s day better and spread kindness."

She is survived by her husband, Reginald Marra, her three children and her grandchildren, her obituary reads.

Marra's visitation service is scheduled to be held at the Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

