Obituaries

Longtime Westchester Resident Joseph Cannavo Dies At 25

Daily Voice
Joseph P. Cannavo, Jr.
Joseph P. Cannavo, Jr. Photo Credit: Contributed

Joseph P. Cannavo, Jr. a resident of Juno Beach, Florida and formerly a longtime resident of Westchester, died suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 12. He was 25.

He was born Feb. 2, 1994 and raised in Port Chester, graduating from Corpus Christi Elementary School and Harrison High School in 2012. He graduated form the University of Miami in 2018.

He loved music, singing, songwriting and his dog Jack. He was a fan of Britney Spears and was devoted to his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Joseph and Jeanne Cannavo of Juno Beach, Florida, he is survived by paternal grandfather Leonardo Cannavo of Hobe Sound, Florida, aunts and uncles Judy Cameron of Port Chester, Todd Cameron and wife Kim of Scarsdale, Scott Cameron of Port Chester, Nancy Briganti and Tony of Port Chester, Carmela Cannavo of Jupiter, Florida, and Lenny Cannavo of Port Chester, and many cousins.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 at Craft Memorial Home, Inc. at 40 Leicester St. in Port Chester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday Nov.19, at Parish of Saint John Bosco (Corpus Christi) 136 South Regent St. in Port Chester. Entombment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook.

