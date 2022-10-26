Longtime Hudson Valley Business Owner Dies At Age 64

A former corrections officer and business owner from the Hudson Valley died on Monday, Oct. 24.

Westchester County native Steven E. Sassone, Sr., who was born in Yonkers, died at the age of 64, according to his obituary.

A resident of Putnam County, Sassone, of Mahopac, attended Lincoln and Saunders high schools in Yonkers, and also owned the Sassone Service Center in the city in addition to owning and operating Sassone Towing, his obituary said.

Sassone also worked as a corrections officer for the Westchester County Department of Corrections, and was a partner of 777 CPA LLC, according to his obituary.

Sassone is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joanne; his children, Steven and Tiffany; his grandchildren, Matteo, Santino, Marco, and Luca; and his siblings, John and Marie.

A service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home at 732 Yonkers Ave.

A funeral will then be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church located at 670 Yonkers Ave.

