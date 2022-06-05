Lifelong Hudson Valley Resident Who Died At Age 58 Remembered For Her 'Loving Spirit'

A lifelong resident in the region who worked for nearly two decades at an area surgical center has died at the age of 58.

Dutchess County resident Elizabeth "Tiki" Rodgers, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 29, in Poughkeepsie, according to her obituary.

She was born in Poughkeepsie and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School.

Rodgers worked for Dutchess Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center for nearly 20 years, her obituary said.

"Tiki loved entertaining, concerts, the outdoors, and her family," her obituary reads. "She is remembered among her family and friends for her loving spirit and her outstanding party-planning skills. She loved nothing more than gathering everyone together to share in laughter and fun (except a shopping trip to Marshall’s)."

She is survived by her husband, Brandt, her son, Zachary, her daughter, Lauren, and her siblings, cousins, and grandson, her obituary reads.

In lieu of sending flowers, Rodgers' family asked that donations be made to Walkway Over the Hudson.

Calling hours are set for Wednesday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. in Poughkeepsie, her obituary said.

A funeral will take place at 7 p.m. that day at the same location.

