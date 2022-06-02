'Life Spent Helping Others': 29-Year-Old Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley Remembered

Family and friends of a Hudson Valley woman stabbed to death are remembering her for spending her life helping others.

Dutchess County resident Melanie Anne Chianese, age 29, of the town of Wappinger, a lifelong area resident, was killed on Sunday, May 29 in Wappinger, an innocent, secondary victim of domestic violence, her obituary said.

Born in Poughkeepsie, Chianese graduated from Arlington High School in 2012 and the Institute for Integrated Nutrition. She was scheduled to graduate from Dutchess Community College with her associate and CSAC. She was a certified health coach who spent her life helping others, especially new moms with babies, her obituary said.

An avid health enthusiast, Chianese enjoyed cooking, dancing, shopping, working out, going out with her friends, and talking to her Aunt Dawn.

More than anything in life, she adored her 3-year-old son, Myles Nicholas Franolich. She was not just his mother; she was his advocate as he struggled with autism. She loved spending time with him and taking him to different parks so he can play and socialize with other children, a GoFundMe effort said.

She is survived by her mother, Cheryl M. Chianese, and her son Myles Franolich; her partner, Ryan Franolich, her grandmothers, Lydia Balioni and her husband Alfred, and Nancy Selkow; her grandfather, John F. Chianese, her aunts, Dawn M. Chianese (Peter Karabatsos), and Kaitlin Balioni (Cody Conner); her nephews, Jameson Conner and Owen Franolich, her lifelong family friends, Royal Ricci, Dawn Roth, and Chris Heady; and many other loving family members and friends, her obituary said.

She was predeceased by her great grandparents, Nicholas and Mary D’Angelico and Frank and Mary Chianese; her father, Marc Gargiulo; and her beloved pug, Maggie.

In Chianese's memory, the family asks that if you or anyone that you know are a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to Family Services at 845-485-5550.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 3 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

The family is requesting guests to wear bright and beautiful colors for the calling hours on Friday in the celebration to honor Melanie's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to a fund that is being established to assist Melanie’s son, Myles. Please visit https://gofund.me/96a33c08.

