Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Triples Number Of Novel Coronavirus Symptoms
Obituaries

Kerri Ann Kennedy-Tompkins, Teacher, Dies Of COVID-19

Daily Voice
Kerri Ann Kennedy-Tompkins
Kerri Ann Kennedy-Tompkins Photo Credit: Contributed

Westchester native and Putnam County resident Kerri Ann Kennedy-Tompkins, a beloved longtime teacher, died on Friday, April 10.  She was 48.

She was a breast cancer survivor and suffered many illnesses as a result of it and died due to complications of COVID19.

Born on Aug. 4, 1971 in Yonkers to Eileen (Kilduff) Kennedy and Paul T. Kennedy, Sr. she was a longtime resident of Garrison (Continental Village). She graduated from Franciscan High School in 1989 and then from Mercy College in 1993 and worked as a special education teacher for many years.

Kerri was predeceased by her father (2006) and is survived by her husband Richard Tompkins of Garrison, her stepchildren Mackenzie Tompkins (Apollo Beach, FL) and Adrian Tompkins (Apollo Beach, FL), her mother Eileen (Kilduff) Kennedy of Garrison, her brother Paul T. Kennedy, Jr. of Buchanan, NY), her sister Colleen Kennedy of Garrison and her nephew Colin Kennedy of Buchanan, as well as many cousins, Aunts, uncles and friends.

Kerri loved being with family and friends, according to her obituary. She was known for her infectious laugh, her bright smile, kind and generous heart and her caring nature, said her obituary.

Due to the coronavirus, she was laid to rest in a private service on Wednesday, April 15. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of her life at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.