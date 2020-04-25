Kerri Ann Kennedy-Tompkins, Teacher, Dies Of COVID-19

Westchester native and Putnam County resident Kerri Ann Kennedy-Tompkins, a beloved longtime teacher, died on Friday, April 10. She was 48.

She was a breast cancer survivor and suffered many illnesses as a result of it and died due to complications of COVID19.

Born on Aug. 4, 1971 in Yonkers to Eileen (Kilduff) Kennedy and Paul T. Kennedy, Sr. she was a longtime resident of Garrison (Continental Village). She graduated from Franciscan High School in 1989 and then from Mercy College in 1993 and worked as a special education teacher for many years.

Kerri was predeceased by her father (2006) and is survived by her husband Richard Tompkins of Garrison, her stepchildren Mackenzie Tompkins (Apollo Beach, FL) and Adrian Tompkins (Apollo Beach, FL), her mother Eileen (Kilduff) Kennedy of Garrison, her brother Paul T. Kennedy, Jr. of Buchanan, NY), her sister Colleen Kennedy of Garrison and her nephew Colin Kennedy of Buchanan, as well as many cousins, Aunts, uncles and friends.

Kerri loved being with family and friends, according to her obituary. She was known for her infectious laugh, her bright smile, kind and generous heart and her caring nature, said her obituary.

Due to the coronavirus, she was laid to rest in a private service on Wednesday, April 15. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of her life at a later date.

