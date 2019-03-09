Kathleen Clemens, Insurance Administrator In Elmsford, Dies At 56

An insurance administrator in Westchester, 56-year-old Kathleen E. Clemens, died Thursday, Aug. 29 at Putnam Hospital Center.

Born on January 26, 1963, in the Bronx, daughter of the late Thomas R. Clemens and Kathleen V. (Cullen) Clemens of Brewster, she graduated from Brewster High School in 1981.

Clemens was an insurance administrator for Donnelly Insurance Center in Elmsford.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland, was an avid Rangers and New York Mets fan and also enjoyed looking into her family history and researching her ancestry.

Clemens had a "big heart and caring ways" her obituary said.

She is survived by her mother; siblings; Robert P. Clemens of Island Park and Mary Jo Douglas of Hendersonville, North Carolina; one niece, two nephews, and many many cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 31 Prospect St., in Brewster.

Friends and family may visit Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Ave., Brewster on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Clemens are asked to the American Cancer Society.

