Jenine Kinsella , 40, Remembered For Beauty -- Inside And Out

Jenine DiMaggio Kinsella of Ramsey died after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 40 years old.

Jenine was born in Queens, N.Y. and later lived in Orange County in Monroe, before settling in Ramsey.

The owner of Keep It Glowing, Jenine was a holistic esthetician. Countless people expressed condolences on her social media page and her obituary, remembering for Jenine for her beauty -- inside and out.

"Jenine and I went to high school together and her bright light was always infectious," Aoife Freeman said.

"I remember sitting in her bedroom with her on the floor picking out outfits and putting on makeup. I was so intrigued by her beauty.

"A few years ago we caught up and the passion for her family and career was just as I had remembered. I have never seen anyone fight their diagnosis with such grace as Jenine did."

Connie Franzen described her as "kind, giving, selfless and compassionate.

"She loved her family and friends. I will never forget her smile and laughter. She bravely and relentlessly fought a brave battle with cancer."

Charrilynne Evans recalled how Kinsella lit up the rom with her "endearing presence."

Kinsella was hired on the spot by local salon owner Maria Metakis Kons. Two months later, Kinsella was diagnosed with colon cancer.

"Her spirit and journey through these last 2 years defined a warrior and a beautiful positive soul," Kon said.

"Her messages here on [Facebook] revealed only positive vibes and shared love and concern for our shared hardships and daily posts. While I scrolled through my feed, I read about political anger , people exuding anger for each other over petty family disputes, disapproval of how certain people chose to live their lives...and then there would be a post from Jenine...who so eloquently would express a day in the life of someone battling to stay alive."

Jenine is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons Julen and Luke; mother and stepfather, Theresa & Miles Tomer; father, Steven DiMaggio; brothers Myles and Chris; along with loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dozens of friends.

A funeral was held Tuesday.

