IBM Employee Who Lived In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 63

A man who worked at Reader's Digest in Westchester County for decades has died at the age of 63.

Dutchess County resident Robert Riley-Brown, of Wappingers Falls, died at New York Presbyterian Milstein Heart Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to his obituary.

He was born in the Litchfield County town of Sharon, Connecticut.

According to his obituary, Riley-Brown worked as a supervisor at the Global Data Center at Reader's Digest in Pleasantville for 27 years, and he later worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie, his obituary said.

Riley-Brown had a love of the outdoors, off-roading, fishing, and hiking with his children.

"Bob greatly enjoyed car shows, and the annual Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival, and supporting local theatre," his obituary said. "Each fall season, Bob would put up a spooky Halloween display that would draw neighbors and friends."

He is survived by his wife Laurel Riley-Brown; his children Kyle, Daniel, Karl, Selina, and Ethan Riley-Brown; his mother Janet Brown; his siblings Dale Brown (Cindy), Sharon Brown, and Kevin Brown (Angela); his sister-in-law Lowana Riley-Jackson, and his nieces and nephews, Glenn, Vinny, Talia, KJ, Kaylee, Breanna, and Emma.

Calling hours are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction.

The funeral service is set for 7 p.m. that day.

Riley-Brown's family asked that people consider donating blood in his honor and asked that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Hudson Valley in lieu of sending flowers.

