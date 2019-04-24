Hundreds Mourn Death Of Somers HS Football Coach At Tappan Funeral

Hundreds of friends, family, former students and players were on hand Wednesday in Rockland County to say goodbye to a popular teacher and coach who died last week at the age of 39.

Dominic Narcisco, a physical education teacher at Primrose Elementary School in Somers and a former assistant football coach at Somers and varsity boys basketball coach at The Harvey School in Katonah, died in his sleep on Monday, April 15 to the shock of the community. Narcisco grew up in Rockland and graduated from Tappan Zee High School.

On Wednesday, April 24, hundreds from Westchester and Rockland turned out at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Tappan for funeral proceedings.

Narcisco played football at SUNY Cortland before joined the Somers Central School District. He was an assistant coach on the Class A state championship Somers team in 2016.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for his 4-year-old son, which has garnered more than $60,000 in eight days.

The Somers football community took to social media to mourn the loss of the popular coach, who came to Somers in 2006.

“Our hearts are aching. As most of you now know, we lost an incredible man, part of our family, Dom Narcisco. Dom was genuinely a special, loving person. He touched the lives of so many people with his caring soul, inspiring all to do their best,” @SomersFootball posted.

“Our memories are left with his love for Frankie, his family, friends, students, colleagues, and community. He taught us lessons we will never forget. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dom’s family. Dom, we love you. We will remember and honor you always.”

Professional lacrosse player and Syracuse University alum JoJo Marasco, who graduated from Somers in 2009, also took to Twitter to express his remorse for Narcisco.

“Lost a special person today. RIP Coach Dom Narcisco. You were an unbelievable coach to me in high school and inspired me. I was blessed to have been taught by you and it was an honor seeing you two weeks ago. Crazy. You will be greatly missed in the Somers community!”

