Hudson Valley Woman Who Was Highly-Regarded Educator, Musician Dies At Age 62

Maura Molloy’s life was defined by music.

Now, the Westchester County educator and musician’s loved ones must rely on the many video recordings of her performances if they hope to again experience her bright, angelic singing voice.

Molloy, of Rye, died at home Monday, Aug. 1, at the age of 62 following a “long and courageous battle with lung cancer,” according to her obituary.

“Gracing this world with her presence” on June 18, 1960, Molloy was the oldest of seven children born to Joan and Joseph Molloy, her memorial said.

She went on to graduate from the Annunciation School in 1974 and Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1978 before earning a bachelor of arts degree in music education from The Catholic University of America in 1982.

That was followed by a master’s degree in vocal performance from Mannes College of Music in New York City.

“Maura loved music and was a natural performer,” reads her memorial.

“She always shined, whether at grammar school concerts, high school musicals, Irish restaurants, or Carnegie Hall. She cherished bringing joy and emotion to every production.”

Relatives said Molloy was proud of her 35 years as a highly-regarded music educator, teaching guitar, piano, and voice to hundreds of children.

She later used her talents to start her own business, Maura & Co., where she spent more than 20 years helping bride and grooms-to-be select “the perfect music for the perfect wedding.”

“If you want pageantry when you're walking down the aisle, you need a trumpet,” Molloy says in one of her company’s YouTube videos.

“If you want to create a feeling of elegance, nothing says it like a string quartet playing Mozart.”

Her impressive career saw Molloy perform for popes, presidents, and numerous classical and philanthropic events, according to her obituary.

Relatives said she was especially proud of her contributions to the memorial services and funerals for victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“She will be fondly remembered for her ability to guide countless families through some of their most joyous occasions and their most difficult times with her musical expertise and beautiful voice,” reads her memorial.

A visitation was scheduled to be held Friday, Aug. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McGrath & Sons Funeral Home, located in Bronxville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following morning at 11 a.m. at Annunciation R.C. Church in Crestwood.

In lieu of flowers, Molloy’s family said donations in her name can be made to The Catholic University of America, Rome School of Music, Drama and Art, or The Annunciation School.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.